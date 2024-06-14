Mark Stolper Sells 25,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in RadNet by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

