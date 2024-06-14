Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Douglas Paul Petit Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

