Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Douglas Paul Petit Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Free Report) President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

