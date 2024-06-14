Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis Acquires 6,141 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.56. 15,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,734. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRE

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.