McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

McRae Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.