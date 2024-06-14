Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MREO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 4.2 %

MREO opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

