MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $8.88 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $342.48 million and $8.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.99992831 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,974,829.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

