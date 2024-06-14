Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Shares Up 5.7%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

