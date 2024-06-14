Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,166 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $58.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,765,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

