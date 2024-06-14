Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,166 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Q2 Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE QTWO opened at $58.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.