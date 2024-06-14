Michael R. Smith Buys 3,500 Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ICC Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ICCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $22.35.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%.
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.
