Michael R. Smith Buys 3,500 Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Institutional Trading of ICC

ICC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.