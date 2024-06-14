Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $94.52, but opened at $91.88. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 299,241 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

