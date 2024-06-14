Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.69. 5,721,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,929,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

