Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $139.65 and last traded at $141.28. Approximately 5,129,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,936,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.14.

Specifically, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $769,372,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

