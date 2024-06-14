Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $550.00 at Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $441.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $443.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.04. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

