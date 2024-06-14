Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $443.06 and last traded at $442.55. 4,375,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,931,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day moving average of $404.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

