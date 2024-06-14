Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Donald J. Spring Sells 1,197 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,151. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $465.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Midland States Bancorp

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.