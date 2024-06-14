Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHEF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Friday. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

About Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Italy, Benelux, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering, as well as corporate and management services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

