Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHEF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Friday. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.
About Minor Hotels Europe & Americas
