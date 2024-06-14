Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $376.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.77), with a volume of 203875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.29).

Molten Ventures Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £764.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

