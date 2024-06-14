Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.5 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $65.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Moncler has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

