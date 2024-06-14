Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.5 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $65.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Moncler has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74.
About Moncler
