Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 79,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

