Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Mark Vidergauz Sells 15,077 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

