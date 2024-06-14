Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Mark Vidergauz Sells 15,077 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
