Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 26,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Moovly Media Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 39,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,600. Moovly Media has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

