Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Motorpoint Group Stock Up 0.2 %
MOTR opened at GBX 140.24 ($1.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.45. The company has a market cap of £122.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.91. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Motorpoint Group
