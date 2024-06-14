Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

