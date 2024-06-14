Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $24.21 Per Share

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $24.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.41. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

MUSA stock opened at $478.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.58. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

