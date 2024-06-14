NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.23

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 51648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.