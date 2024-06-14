NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.23

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 51648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.