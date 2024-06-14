NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.23

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 51648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

