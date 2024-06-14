Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.35. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,033,524 shares trading hands.
Nano Dimension Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
