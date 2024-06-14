NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 2.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70. 32,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 65,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.65 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.31.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.65 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

