NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 2.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70. 32,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 65,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NanoXplore
NanoXplore Stock Down 2.2 %
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.65 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NanoXplore
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.