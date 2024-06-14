Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 68068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

