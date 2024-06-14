nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 14,101 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $466,862.46.

On Monday, April 8th, Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84.

nCino Trading Up 0.4 %

NCNO opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in nCino by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

