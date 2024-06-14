nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,143 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.

nCino Stock Up 0.3 %

NCNO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 84,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

