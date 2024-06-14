Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.00, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $209,288.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,242,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,501.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $209,288.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,242,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,333,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $76,064,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vertex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

