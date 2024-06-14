Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.29. Neonode shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 29,517 shares.

Get Neonode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neonode

Neonode Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.