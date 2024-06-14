Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

