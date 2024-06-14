NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NetEase by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of NetEase by 40.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 21.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.