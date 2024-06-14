Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,280,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,110,469,000 after acquiring an additional 283,898 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $15.73 on Friday, hitting $668.99. 1,728,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $614.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.08. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $672.80. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

