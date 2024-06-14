Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Cut by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $13.27 on Friday, hitting $666.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,093. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $668.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $614.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

