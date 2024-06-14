Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $672.80 and last traded at $670.29. Approximately 1,601,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,025,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $653.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

