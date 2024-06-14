NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.