Nexalin Technology (NXL) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.47% -5.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -2.09 Nexalin Technology Competitors $988.59 million $82.19 million -7.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nexalin Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 248 767 2028 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Nexalin Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s competitors have a beta of 12.49, indicating that their average share price is 1,149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexalin Technology competitors beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

