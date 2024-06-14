NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NEE. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 158,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $141,817,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 18,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.