NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 776,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,927,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 138,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.