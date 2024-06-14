NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NICE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.08.

NICE Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.94. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

