NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

