Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CONXF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
