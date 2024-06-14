Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Up 22.7%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 107,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 64,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Noram Lithium Stock Up 17.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 26.78.

About Noram Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.