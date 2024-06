Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Down 11.6%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 2,854,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,624,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Up 15.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

