Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup raised Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Down 2.7 %

NUE opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.39. Nucor has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.