Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.41. 659,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,859. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nucor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.