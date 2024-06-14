NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Benjamin Heraud Sells 1,222 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Heraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Benjamin Heraud sold 3 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $282.18.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

