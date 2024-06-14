NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWFFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NWF Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.31. The firm has a market cap of £95.17 million, a P/E ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.28.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

See Also

